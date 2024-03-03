Retired Raleigh police officer dies in I-540 crash in Knightdale, police say
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian who was a retired police officer died after he was hit by another vehicle in Knightdale on Friday night, according to police.
Knightdale Police said they responded to a crash at 9:45 p.m. on Interstate-540 near the overpass at Lynnwood Road.
They found a 55-year-old man who had been hit by another vehicle after exiting his van to re-hitch the trailer he was towing. The man later died from injuries in the crash.
Saturday afternoon, Raleigh police confirmed the victim was retired Raleigh Police Sgt. Kenneth Hopkins.
The Raleigh Police Department released a statement about the loss of Hopkins.
“The Raleigh Police Department is grieving the unexpected loss of a community servant who honorably served in the Marine Corps and then for 22 years with the Raleigh Police Department. He returned to community service as a Youth Mentor with the Raleigh Police Department. As we grieve, the family is in our thoughts and prayers as we all heal and support each other in the coming days.”
Knightdale police continue to investigate the wreck. No other information was released.
