Retired Raleigh police officer dies in I-540 crash in Knightdale, police say

Sgt. Kenneth Hopkins during the 22 years that he was with the Raleigh Police Department. Hopkins, a former member of the U.S. Marine Corps, had retired from the Raleigh Police Department but still returned to community service as a Youth Mentor with the Raleigh Police Department. He died in a crash on the night of March 1 on Interstate-540 near the overpass at Lynnwood Road in Knightdale. Photo from Raleigh Police Department.

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian who was a retired police officer died after he was hit by another vehicle in Knightdale on Friday night, according to police.

Knightdale Police said they responded to a crash at 9:45 p.m. on Interstate-540 near the overpass at Lynnwood Road.

They found a 55-year-old man who had been hit by another vehicle after exiting his van to re-hitch the trailer he was towing. The man later died from injuries in the crash.

Saturday afternoon, Raleigh police confirmed the victim was retired Raleigh Police Sgt. Kenneth Hopkins.

Retired Raleigh Police Sgt. Kenneth Hopkins died in a crash on the night of March 1 on Interstate-540 near the overpass at Lynnwood Road in Knightdale. Photo from NCDOT

The Raleigh Police Department released a statement about the loss of Hopkins.

“The Raleigh Police Department is grieving the unexpected loss of a community servant who honorably served in the Marine Corps and then for 22 years with the Raleigh Police Department. He returned to community service as a Youth Mentor with the Raleigh Police Department. As we grieve, the family is in our thoughts and prayers as we all heal and support each other in the coming days.”

Knightdale police continue to investigate the wreck. No other information was released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.