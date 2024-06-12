Retired Ohio Supreme Court Judge Maureen O'Connor pushes for measure to end gerrymandering

Retired Ohio Supreme Court Justice Maureen O'Connor, left, speaks to voters Tuesday afternoon outside a polling station at First Christian Church in Massillon. She and the Citizens Not Politicians group were advocating against gerrymandering in congressional districts in Ohio.

MASSILLON – A retired Ohio Supreme Court judge was barnstorming though parts of eastern Ohio Tuesday calling out perceived gerrymandering in forming congressional districts.

As part of her tour, former Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor met with about three dozen voters outside a polling location at First Christian Church to advocate for a redistricting reform measure to be placed on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

Voters were deciding on a special election Tuesday for Ohio's 6th Congressional District, which has been identified by some in Ohio as a redistricting nightmare, as it spans part or all of 11 counties.

"That flies in the face of how you draw districts," O'Connor said. "Drawing districts should be done by (Ohio) citizens, not legislators and politicians."

Former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Maureen O'Connor is advocating for a Nov. 5 general election ballot initiative that aims to end the gerrymandering of congressional districts.

O'Connor argued that the 6th District boundaries were gerrymandered by state politicians, as an avenue to remain in power.

She is also advocating for a statewide Citizens Not Politicians amendment, which aims to end gerrymandering, or the practice of drawing boundaries of electoral districts that gives one political party an unfair advantage over a rival.

O'Connor and the Citizens Not Politicians organization are calling for a gerrymandering amendment to be placed on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

"We've trusted the politicians to do (redistricting), but they're not," said Carol Canavan, co-president of the Canton Area League of Women Voters. "It's up to us to get our ballots to count."

About 3,000 people have signed a countywide petition to get an anti-gerrymandering issue on the fall ballot, Canavan said.

In addition to Massillon, O'Connor took her gerrymandering message to Marietta, Steubenville and Youngstown.

Tuesday's special election pitted Republican state Sen. Michael Rulli of Salem Township against Democrat Michael Kripchak of Youngstown. Rulli won.

Former U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, a Republican, vacated the congressional seat earlier this year when he began a new post as Youngstown State University president.

The 6th Congressional District covers parts or all of 11 counties — including portions of Stark County and all of Carroll County — running from Youngstown to Marietta along the eastern side of the state.

