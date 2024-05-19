Retired NOPD police sergeant Donovan Livaccari passes away

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Louisiana Fraternal Order of Police has announced the passing of retired NOPD police sergeant Donovan Livaccari.

Livaccari was a long-time member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Crescent City Lodge and served as general council for the state lodge.

In a post on Facebook, the Louisiana FOP writes “It is with a heavy heart that we at the Louisiana Fraternal Order of Police announce the passing of our brother, Donovan Livaccari. During this time of loss, we ask that you keep his family in your prayers. This is a great loss to his family and ours.”

A cause of death has not been released.

Livaccari was 56 years old.

