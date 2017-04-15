Retired NFL Star Todd Heap Accidentally Hits and Kills 3-Year-Old Daughter In Driveway

Retired NFL tight end Todd Heap accidentally hit and killed his three-year-old daughter in the driveway of his Arizona home on Friday.

According to police, the young child was in the driveway when Heap, 37, went to move his truck and he ran over her.

Police said "there were no suspicious circumstances to the incident, and that impairment does not appear to be a factor."

The child was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Heap and his wife, Ashley, have three other children.

Heap played 10 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

He retired in 2012.

