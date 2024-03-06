Retired minister pleads guilty to charges

Mar. 5—GUILFORD COUNTY — A retired minister who formerly worked in High Point and Thomasville has pleaded guilty sex offenses that stemmed from things he did last summer at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market, including indecent exposure.

Ivan Hugh-McDonald Peden, 72, of Colfax pleaded guilty Feb. 26 to misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor indecent exposure. He received a suspended sentence and will have to register as a sex offender.

He was arrested in July after investigations of two reported sex offenses from June 24 and July 14 in a restroom at the farmers market on Sandy Ridge Road in Colfax. He reportedly peeped at and groped an adult and exposed himself to a 13-year-old.

Peden was banned from the farmers market after the incidents,

Peden retired as a United Methodist Church minister in 2020. Among the churches where Peden served were Wesley Memorial United Methodist in High Point, where he was an associate pastor from 1992 to 1999, and Memorial United Methodist in Thomasville, where he served 2007 to 2014, according to the Journal of the Annual Conference in 2020, the year he retired. At his retirement he was pastor of Lewisville United Methodist Church.