Retired Milwaukee cop fined $5K in jail inmate's death, avoids probation, jail time

A retired Milwaukee police officer will pay a $5,000 fine, but won't have to serve probation or jail time in the 2022 in-custody death of Keishon D. Thomas.

Donald W. Krueger, 50, offered his sympathies to Thomas' family during his sentencing Monday in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, but said his death was "preventable."

Krueger maintained he would have not begun booking Thomas — a process that likely delayed his treatment — had the arresting officers passed word that Thomas had ingested drugs before he was placed in custody.

"If anything had jumped out at (Krueger) that says he needed medical attention ... he would have done something," defense attorney Paul E. Bucher said, referring to his client.

Thomas, 20, died Feb. 23 in a holding cell at the District Five station, 2920 Vel R. Phillips Ave., after spending roughly 16 hours in custody.

Circuit Court Judge Kori Ashley said Krueger had enough information to decide on his own to send Thomas to a hospital; Thomas was heard in a video that was played in court, saying he had consumed a cocaine rock and weed. He's later seen dry heaving into a waste basket.

Ashley ultimately ruled against jail time or probation for the former officer, conceding he didn't pose a risk to the public.

Krueger, 50, and Marco Lopez, a 12-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department, were each charged in the wake of Thomas' death while in custody.

Krueger retired from the force in November 2022 after 25 years. He pleaded no contest in January to a felony charge of misconduct in public office in exchange for the dismissal of another felony — abuse of residents of a penal facility.

“No contest” is a plea that allows a defendant to accept conviction without admitting guilt. Krueger faced up to three years and six months in prison and fines up to $10,000.

Lopez, 41, has been on full suspension for nearly two years and has been charged with a felony count of misconduct in public office. He's scheduled for a pre-trial hearing April 16. A trial is expected to get start May 13.

Ashley ordered Krueger to pay the fine within a year. If he fails to do so, the fine would become a civil judgment. Krueger also must provide a DNA specimen for the court by March 18.

