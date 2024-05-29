Retired Fayette principal seeks school board seat; one of 3 contested in November

A retired Fayette County Public Schools principal on Tuesday filed for election for the 5th District seat on the Fayette school board.

Betsy Nantz Rutherford, the former principal at Lexington’s Russell Cave Elementary and an interim principal at five elementary schools, told the Herald-Leader in a statement, “I know schools in FCPS.”

“ My goals have always been that students learn at high levels, teachers and other staff have the materials and training to make sure students learn at high levels, students have opportunities to be well-rounded learners through art, all fine arts, music( music class, band, chorus, orchestra), drama, STEM, physical education, field trips and foreign language,” she said.

“I want to ensure my grandkids and all kids are afforded these opportunities.”

Rutherford said she has been interim principal at Booker T Washington, Harrison, Yates, Millcreek and last year at Northern Elementary schools.

Amy Green currently holds the 5th District seat on the school board and has filed for re-election.

“I’m proud of my work as a member of the FCPS board team - supporting public education, our students, families, staff, and community. As both an educator and parent, I know firsthand the value and impact of this work,” she said.

“I’m focused on moving forward, united in keeping students at the center of all we do. It would be my honor and privilege to continue to serve our community.”

Rutherford said she previously taught special education students at Morton Middle School, was a special education consultant at Southern Middle School, a fifth grade teacher at Stonewall Elementary, a professional staff assistant also called an associate principal at Garden Springs Elementary and principal at Russell Cave for 10 years.

Challenges in the district are the budget, communication between the district and the public and student needs, she said.

What does Rutherford want voters to know about her?

“I am a grandmother who loves spending time playing and doing activities with the grandbabies,” she said. “I love gardening, traveling, the beach and cruising. I love my church, Immanuel Baptist Church, where I am a member. I am a member of the Women’s Club of Central Kentucky.”

School board elections, which are non-partisan, will be held Nov. 5.

Three seats are contested.

In the 1st District, Monica Mundy is running against incumbent Marilyn Clark.

In the 3rd District, Danny Anthony Everett is running against Kathleen “Penny” Christian.

The current 3rd District seat is held by Jason Moore, who was appointed in 2023 by other school board members after Tom Jones resigned.

Moore has not said if he will seek re-election. June 4 is the filing deadline.