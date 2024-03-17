Retired Duval educator: Relief, concern as legislative session ends and failures remain

It's always a great relief to me when our Florida Legislature adjourns for the year, but this year more than ever. Much has been written by Times-Union readers on various issues, but a few major failures remain to my mind.

Claiming to care about children, the Legislature did little to better their health, welfare and education. The child labor issues were softened a bit but generally focused more on students working instead of pursuing their education, which will influence aspects of their future success from relationships to employment.

Lowering the minimum age to purchase long guns is a total insult to anyone who has ever lost a loved one in a mass shooting — especially the Parkland families. Is anywhere safe these days?

Lowering the age for possession of assault weapons and bump stocks makes no sense, considering that many teenage boys don't mature until well into their 20s. Insurance company rates for male teenage drivers reflect that, but here in Florida our Legislature overlooks hard data and puts personal beliefs over public safety, apparently so they can maintain big donors.

Teachers and professors continue to be persecuted and deprived of First Amendment rights. This has affected both public schools and universities. Many universities, including UF and UNF, have been forced to dismiss Diversity-Equity-Inclusion faculty and staff or suffer consequences. Even teacher unions are singled out in ways other unions are not.

An issue that has had little coverage in our area is that of using chaplains due to a shortage of school counselors. They are not trained or certified in providing student support services, although the Florida Department of Education requires school counselors to have a master's degree or higher, plus 600 hours of supervised internship experience with school-aged children.

In addition, violation of the issue of church and state as established by our Founding Fathers sets a dangerous precedent that is tied up in courts in other states trying to do the same. If Florida has a shortage of school counselors, that is what should be properly addressed. Perhaps free or reduced tuition and bonuses might provide an incentive.

Then as a parting shot, Florida approved teaching the history of Communism starting at the kindergarten level. Our young children already worry about being safe in school and other issues without the added concern of worrying about "bad people" in unknown countries in unknown places. Of course, older students need to learn about different kinds of government, but American and world history classes — in addition to civics — are far more appropriate.

I was taught that disagreements were to be settled at the ballot box. Unfortunately, with gerrymandering and other means of voter suppression in Florida, even that seems questionable. I understand that we're not always going to agree but feel that my right to disagree is slipping away each time our Legislature meets.

Our balance of power, which should provide equality for all in a diverse state, is sadly leaning heavily in one direction.

Does this really bode well for the future of Florida? Does it truly educate our children, about 87% of whom still attend public schools? Are we safer and better off than we used to be? It's time to focus on data, respect and compassion for one another; leave the theology and heavy-handedness behind as we work toward a Florida that works for all instead of a select few.

Rhoda T. London is a retired educator who spent 33 years leading public school classrooms, 20 of them in Duval County. She also served as an adjunct professor at Mercer University Atlanta for 10 years.

