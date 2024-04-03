Retired CHP officer’s sex assault trial postponed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a retired California Highway Patrol officer accused of sexually assaulting a minor was postponed more than two weeks during a hearing on Wednesday morning, court records show.

Joel Brock, 59 at the time charges were filed in 2019, has pleaded not guilty. A new trial date of April 22 was scheduled.

According to a court filing, a juvenile reported on June 5, 2019, that Brock gave her alcohol and she fell asleep. It’s alleged Brock entered a bedroom and sexually assaulted her. DNA evidence corroborated her statement, police said.

