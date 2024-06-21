Retired chaplain opens firearm and gun repair store in Seaside

SEASIDE — Bryan McKelvey looked at opening a firearms and gun repair store as a way to stay busy in retirement.

The former senior chaplain at the Washington County Sheriff's Office had a store in Jewell before expanding with Nehalem Valley Firearms on S. Roosevelt Drive in Seaside in June.

Guns

James Green, Shoana McKelvey and Bryan McKelvey are behind Nehalem Valley Firearms.

“We keep a pretty good stock of rifles, shotguns and pistols. And ammunition sales are a really big thing here because there aren't a lot of places you can buy ammunition in Seaside,” McKelvey said.

McKelvey, who has experience in gunsmithing, has the ability to complete most gun repairs in his workshop. The store also sells personal defense tools such as stun guns and pepper spray.

He hopes to hold concealed carry classes for people interested in learning about firearm laws, how to properly handle firearms and weapon safety.

While operating his old storefront in Jewell, McKelvey started looking for a business partner, and eventually formed a partnership with James Green.

“We had a number of people interested in (a partnership) but they really didn't have a love of guns like James does, and weren't willing to spend the time and money to learn (gunsmithing), because it's a very complex trade,” he said.

Green is also the co-founder and co-owner of Tweedle Farms, a hemp farm, and the co-owner of Peacock Produce.

McKelvey said the two bonded over a shared passion for firearms. The partnership provided McKelvey with someone who could take over the store in the future.

“I don't want to work until I die … but I wanted to build something that would continue on. And in gun shops, a lot of times when the owner is done, there's no other gunsmith to jump in and do the business,” he said.

McKelvey credits his wife, Shoana, a deputy sheriff in Washington County, with helping to set up the Seaside storefront.

“She's very knowledgeable about guns, as well — not as much as we are. Certainly in their safe handling and use of firearms, as she carries a gun every day for work,” he said.