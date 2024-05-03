Retired Bronson teacher qualifies as Democrat in 35th House District race

LANSING — Retired Bronson High School government teacher Don Hicks qualified as the Democratic party candidate in Michigan's 35th House District to face the winner of the August Republican primary in November.

"Politics is really soured. There's not a lot of bipartisan cooperation," Hicks said. "I felt as though I could offer something in terms of lowering the tenor of the current climate. And to serve the people of Branch, Hillsdale and Lenawee counties."

The primary election is set for Aug. 6 with the general election Nov. 5.

The 60-year-old father of five said he only had time as a father and teacher to run after his December 2020 retirement following 33 and a half years at Bronson schools.

With the district predominantly agricultural, "I will champion the cause of farmers. I am interested in making sure we're business friendly, not just in the three counties that 35th District represents, but throughout Michigan."

While Michigan highways improved, Hicks thinks the state can do more for local roads.

Hicks suggested legislators should not make more than the average citizen. He will push for legislation to reduce the current $71,685 per year pay to equal Michigan's median individual income, currently at $49,518.

Legislators could only get an increase by helping raise the income of workers in the state.

"I would like to see something like this on the national level for Congress," Hicks said.

Hicks will campaign now even with no Democratic primary. "I'm really excited about the prospects of going through the campaign, getting to meet people, knocking on some doors, speaking to groups," Hicks said.

Hicks will face the winner of the Aug. 6 Republican primary between Branch County Commissioner Tom Matthew, Hillsdale Mayor Adam Stockford, and Branch County Conservation District Director Jennifer Wortz.

Incumbent Andrew Fink is running for Michigan Supreme Court.

In the 2022 election, Republican Fink received 25,210 votes, 72.8%, with Democrat Andrew Watkins, 9,407 votes, 27.2%.

