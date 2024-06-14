Retired Border Patrol chief to speak in Monroe

MONROE — The program "Secure the Border Now" will be offered from 5:30-9 p.m. June 19 at the McIntyre, 13910 Lake Drive in Monroe.

To register, visit State Rep. Jamie Thompson’s Facebook page.

Speaking will be recently retired Border Patrol Chief Chris Clem, who served for nearly 30 years in El Paso, Texas and Yuma, Arizona.

"He has seen first-hand the litany of ongoing issues involving the southern border and how those issues impact communities and families across both Michigan and the country," Thompson's office said in a news release.

Also expected to attend are elected officials from Michigan and Ohio and immigration enforcement experts.

Rep. Thompson

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

“It’s time to get serious about shoring up our border,” said Thompson, R-Brownstown Township. “We have seen the heart-wrenching effects in our communities due to this issue not being properly addressed. We can’t go on pretending there isn’t a problem. The safety of our neighborhoods and families is at stake, and unfortunately, every state is now a border state due to a relaxed federal approach that has taken hold.”

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Clem to discuss Border Patrol work June 19 in Monroe