Retired Bishop Gumbleton dies at 94

Retired Detroit Auxiliary Bishop Thomas Gumbleton died Thursday at age 94.

A Detroit native, he was born Jan. 26, 1930, and ordained a priest, serving for the Archdiocese of Detroit on June 2, 1956. Gumbleton served as the 10th auxiliary bishop of Detroit from 1968 until his retirement in 2006.

“Bishop Gumbleton was a faithful son of the Archdiocese of Detroit, loved and respected by his brother priests and the laity for his integrity and devotion to the people he served," said Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron. "We in the Archdiocese join his family and friends in praying for the repose of his soul and asking God to grant him the reward of his labors.”

A cause of death and location could not yet be confirmed.

A longtime liberal activist, Gumbleton advocated against war and racism, opposed anti-gay church policies and engaged in global diplomacy.

During his career, Gumbleton served in several parishes in Dearborn and Detroit. He served as administrator of St. Leo Parish in Detroit for an additional year past retirement and stayed in the St. Leo rectory residence for a time.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

