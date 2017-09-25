Retired Air Force Medic Awarded New Harley

Lisa Benjamin, a retired Air Force medic, was in for a big surprise at Cowboy’s Alamo City Harley-Davidson in San Antonio, Texas last week. Lisa was awarded a 2018 Harley-Davidson Model Street Glide Special, powered by the new Milwaukee Eight Engine. The surprise moment was part of MISSION: "THANK YOU" – a cross-country tour led by Adam Sandoval to celebrate the men and women who have dedicated their lives to protecting our freedom.

Lisa Benjamin enlisted after the 9/11 attacks and served as an Aeromedical Evacuation Medic in the Air Force. She was deployed in Iraq in 2003 – before she was even truly eligible to deploy she was sent as a replacement for an injured crew member, where after only six months of training she stepped up and excelled. During eight years of service, she deployed to Iraq, Germany, and flew rescue missions when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans.

Every American can nominate a military member – past or present – who has dedicated their life to protecting our freedom by submitting their story of sacrifice, strength, and courage of service at MissionThankYou.com. A panel consisting of Adam Sandoval, Wounded Warrior Project representatives, and Harley-Davidson leadership select the deserving military members who will be honored with new motorcycles.

Sandoval and his dog Scooter, a vicious chihuahua, have teamed up with Harley-Davidson in giving back to those who serve. The awards include new Harley motorcycles, Riding Academy passes, and lifetime memberships in the Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.). The cross-country ScootinAmerica mission departed San Diego this spring and will continue through Veteran’s Day this year, November 11.

The Mission: Thank You contest ends on October 25, 2017. Two entry periods remain; 9/22 - 10/12 and 10/13 - 10/25. Entries must include an essay on the nominee’s qualifications for the award, and the nominee must be a current or former member of the US Armed Forces.