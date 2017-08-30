Rethinking Your Chicken Choices

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

When you’re short on time or energy, takeout or a frozen meal such as a grain bowl can be a solution to the problem of getting a nutritious dinner on the table fast. But even healthy-sounding dishes with similar ingredients and approximately the same serving size can vary greatly in nutrition. We compared a frozen Mexican-style chicken grain bowl with both a frozen chicken burrito and a chicken burrito bowl from a chain restaurant and found big differences.

