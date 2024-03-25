Retail theft suspects wheel away carts of Spam, other grocery items before Roseville chase

Roseville police officers detained a suspect Thursday accused of stealing more than two carts full of Spam and other food products from a grocery store, police said.

Officers were called to the 9000 block of Woodcreek Boulevard for reports of a theft. Two suspects are accused of stealing enough Spam, coffee, Dove soap bars and alcohol that filled multiple carts, according to pictures provided by police.

The Roseville Police Department is investigating a retail theft in which more than $9,000 worth of stolen products were recovered after an incident at a grocery store.

A pursuit began after officers found the suspect’s vehicle. It ended in a residential area when suspects abandoned the car and began running away on foot, police said.

Officers detained the driver but couldn’t find the passenger, police said. It was unclear if the passenger was arrested. Lt. Chris Ciampa, a spokesman with the Roseville Police Department, did not immediately return a request for comment.

More than $9,000 worth of stolen items were recovered by officers, police said in an online post.