Retail theft suspects driving a U-Haul truck led West Allis police on a chase through city

A retail theft at a Home Depot led to police pursuing a U-Haul truck through the streets of West Allis on Sunday, police said.

At 3:30 p.m., West Allis police officers were dispatched for reports of a retail theft at Home Depot, 11071 W. National Ave., according to the West Allis Police Department.

When officers got to the business, they were told the suspects fled eastbound on National Avenue in a U-Haul truck with Arizona license plates.

Officers located the vehicle near 10200 W. National Ave. and attempted to pull it over. The truck did not stop and a pursuit began. During the pursuit, stop sticks were successfully deployed, police said.

The chase ended near 82nd and Burleigh streets, police said, where the truck collided with a squad car.

A 48-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man, both from Milwaukee, were taken into custody. There were no injuries during the pursuit or the collision, police said.

The 48-year-old woman was the driver of the truck and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for retail theft, fleeing an officer, second-degree reckless endangerment and possession of drugs.

The 54-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested on charges of retail theft and drug possession.

According to police, both suspects also had outstanding warrants.

