Retail theft suspect wanted in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre police are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a theft at Boscvos.

Wilkes-Barre City Police are looking to identify the suspect pictured below after a theft occurred at Boscovs on May 13.

Two wanted for alleged retail theft at Target

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Urban at 570-208-4200.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.