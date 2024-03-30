What retail stores are open Easter 2024? Details on Walmart, Target, Kohl's, more

Easter is this upcoming Sunday and consumers looking to get a last-minute outfit for an Easter gathering or materials to create an Easter basket will have options, but not as many as usual.

Retail stores like Walmart, Home Depot and Ikea are open, while many others, like Target, TJ Maxx and Lowe's, are closed.

The holiday is an important one for millions of people around the world who follow the Christian faith as it celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ after a 40-day period known as Lent. The date Easter is celebrated changes depending on the year because it is one of several "moveable feasts" in the liturgical year, according to the History Channel. Other "moveable feasts" include Ash Wednesday and Palm Sunday. The holiday falls on Sunday, March 31 this year.

Here's a look at which stores will be open and closed on Easter Sunday in 2024.

Is Target open on Easter?

All Target stores will be closed on Sunday, March 31, a company spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY.

Is Walmart open on Easter?

Walmart stores will be open regular hours on Easter, the company told USA TODAY.

Is Sam's Club open on Easter?

No, Sam's Club warehouses will be closed on Easter.

Are TJ Maxx, Marshall's or HomeGoods open on Easter?

No, all of these stores will be closed on Easter, their parent company told USA TODAY.

Are Home Depot, Lowe's or Ace Hardware open on Easter?

Home Depot stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, the company confirmed to USA TODAY.

Lowe's stores will be closed.

Ace Hardware stores are independently owned and operated, so hours vary by location. Customers are encouraged to contact their local store to confirm business hours on Easter.

Is Kohl's open on Easter?

No, all Kohl's stores will be closed on Easter Sunday and will reopen with regular operating hours on Monday, April 1, the company told USA TODAY.

Is PetSmart open on Easter?

Yes, PetSmart stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

Contributing: Olivia Munson, USA TODAY

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

