Retail store in Estancia receives LEDA funding

TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The state Economic Development Department has awarded Sánchez Farms $150,000 in Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) funds. In a press release, the state says that Javier Sánchez, owner of Sánchez Farms, has taken over a farm and ranch and hardware supply store in Estancia.

They say Sánchez committed to investing $250,000 in the Estancia store with plans to expand into Mountainair. “We have ever-changing challenges in growing New Mexico’s economy, especially in smaller rural areas. This investment in a retail business aimed at supporting farm and ranch businesses shows that we can innovate and use tools such as LEDA to create jobs and invest in rural communities so families can prosper,” said EDD Acting Cabinet Secretary Mark Roper in a press release.

The LEDA funding will be given to the business as they meet benchmarks laid out in a participation agreement.

