'We are resurrection people': Christians gather at Richland Cemetery for sunrise Easter service

Apr. 1—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A few dozen Christians celebrated their belief in the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Sunday, Easter morning, as the sun rose over the mountains beyond Richland Cemetery.

Vicar Claudia Plows, of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sidman, and Pastor Thomas Moore, of Belmont Community Church, presided over the 6:30 a.m. service, welcoming Christians from multiple area churches to the cemetery at 1257 Scalp Ave. in Richland Township.

Plows urged the congregation to have faith in the resurrection and hope in what God will do. She said the incarnate God who rose after being killed on a cross opened an entrance to new possibilities for God's creation.

"Without the resurrection, all of this is meaningless," she said. "If Jesus did not return in the flesh, if he didn't appear to us through the Holy Spirit, then he died like everyone else — but he rose, and it changes everything."

Birds chirped as the congregation sang hymns and pastors read accounts of the resurrection from the Gospels.

Interviewed prior to the service, while it was still dark and the moon was out, Moore said it was "symbolic" to hold the service at the cemetery.

"This is the day to be a Christian," he said. "This is the day he opened the grave and gives us hope and life — and it's very symbolic to be in a cemetery. Even though he is here in spirit, he is not in the tomb. We are resurrection people, and this is the day for us."

The Sunrise Service on Easter has been a local tradition for years, and Richland Cemetery board members Bill Harris, Mark Rychack and Cindy Solarczyk said they plan to keep it going in the future.