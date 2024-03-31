The resurrection path: How a tiny Austin church funded work to help thousands | Grumet

The sale of the Northwest Austin property that was once Lord of Life Lutheran Church raised about $4.2 million that is being used to fund good deeds across Texas.

Beset by shrinking attendance and limited funds, Lord of Life Lutheran Church was slowly dying. Nothing seemed likely to change that.

But an even bigger question hung over this tiny Northwest Austin congregation, a close-knit community where young families had grown their faith, worshippers had become friends, and people offered prayers and casseroles when someone fell ill.

“We started to talk about, 'What will our neighbors miss if we're gone? How are we known to the people around us?'” the Rev. J. Mills told me, noting Sunday services were drawing only 15 to 35 worshippers by the end of 2021. “And that question mark started to loom so big that there was a realization that we didn't think that our neighbors would miss anything if we were gone.”

So Lord of Life did something bold. The congregation closed the church a year ago this month. They sold their valuable land in the Austin pocket of Williamson County and put the proceeds — about $4.2 million — toward an ambitious plan to fund good deeds across Texas for years to come.

It wasn’t easy. Closing the 27-year-old church felt like a death of sorts, congregants told me. But they embraced this moment as a resurrection, an ending that allows new possibilities to flower as brightly as the bluebonnets blooming at the old church site.

Former congregants, from left, Richard Fink, Jim Tarsi and Randi Ladolcetta stand outside the former Lord of Life Lutheran Church. “We couldn't keep Lord of Life open. Nope,” Ladolcetta said. “But we can use the millions (of dollars from selling the property) to help thousands.”

Much of the money went into an endowment that will provide ongoing annual funding for a range of causes: Helping children in foster care. Supporting LGBTQ+ ministries. Providing essential aid to migrants at the southern border.

“We couldn't keep Lord of Life open. Nope,” former congregant Randi Ladolcetta told me. “But we can use the millions (of dollars) to help thousands.”

Including, someday, helping about 16 families a year exit homelessness in Austin.

Embracing a greater plan

The decline in church attendance is a long-running national trend. Nearly a quarter of Americans (24%) say they attend religious services at least once a week, down 7 percentage points from a decade ago, according to polling by the Public Religion Research Institute. And the percentage of Americans who say religion is the most, or one of the most, important things to them has dropped from 72% to 53% over that decade.

The pandemic-era shift to online services might have accelerated those declines, but folks from Lord of Life pointed to other factors, too. Some families moved or stopped attending services once their kids were grown. Some drifted away when a pastor retired.

Lord of Life was always a small church, with services drawing about 75 people pre-COVID, so “it becomes very noticeable when an entire family stops coming every Sunday,” Ladolcetta said.

After Mills arrived as a transitional pastor, he led the congregation in a weekslong discernment process called Holy Fork in the Road. They talked about the different ways a faith community can be a bridge between God and God’s people. In April 2022, with heavy hearts, 85% voted to start a yearlong process to close the church and invest in other causes.

The choir from Lord of Life Lutheran Church sings in the church in 2016 along with the choir from neighboring St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Lord of Life sold its property and closed in 2023, using the proceeds from the sale to fund good works across Texas.

“I was crying, even though I voted to close. It was still very impactful,” said Richard Fink, who belonged to the congregation for two decades and, among other things, mowed the grassy stretches of the 10-acre property. But between the tight budget and the fatigue among the handful of volunteers shouldering church duties, he said, “We were becoming exhausted from trying to maintain that.”

Jim Tarsi, who’d been with the church since its 1996 founding, cast one of the few votes against closure, although he understood where others were coming from. He later told Mills, “I guess with a little bit of work I can resign myself to the fact that we’re closing.”

“And he told me, ‘No, don’t look at it as resigning to anything,’” Tarsi recounted to me. “‘If this is what God has in mind for the church, then that’s what it is, and work with that.’ So that really helped me see the process more positively … and as it turns out, we did a lot of great things with our assets.”

A big boost for transitional housing project

The committee dividing up the church’s money figured it would give some amount to a sister congregation, Peace Lutheran Church, which has big dreams of building a transitional housing facility for families next to its Northwest Austin sanctuary.

The facility would house four families for a few months at a time, as they wait to line up long-term housing elsewhere. The goal is to help about 16 families a year — and to serve as a model for other churches to develop facilities for people exiting homelessness.

The Lord of Life committee was so impressed by Peace Lutheran’s plan that they gave $500,000 to the project — a massive fundraising boost for a facility expected to cost $1.25 million. A plan with that kind of money is no longer aspirational. It is possible.

“It was just like, ‘Yeah, they can do so much with that,’” Ladolcetta said. “Getting to do and give that much made (the church closure) less painful.”

She described it as a God moment, that feeling of seeing a divine plan come together.

In the year since Lord of Life closed, Mills launched a Holy Fork in the Road Ministry to counsel other Lutheran churches in the southwestern Texas region who find themselves at a difficult crossroads. A grant from Lord of Life helps fund that work.

The old church building now houses Nandgam Haveli, providing a worship space and gathering hub for a Hindu community.

Meanwhile, Fink and Tarsi have joined the faith community at Peace Lutheran. Ladolcetta said she and her family are still trying out other congregations.

They all take heart in seeing the good works flowing from their old church's dollars.

Ladolcetta has been working recently at First English Lutheran Church in Central Austin. One day the church got an email confirming it was being added to the locations in a new app showing places that are LGBTQ+-friendly.

That app is being developed by QWELL, an LGBTQ+ support organization that got a $50,000 grant from the Lord of Life church.

“It was just almost like this full-circle moment of seeing all the good that the money could do,” she said.

Another God moment.

Beyond Church WallsThis is the first installment in an occasional series about Austin churches taking bold steps to address housing and homelessness in our community.

A Living GiftLord of Life Lutheran Church gained about $4.2 million from the sale of its Northwest Austin property. When the church closed last year, the congregation gave the money to causes that collectively touch thousands of lives. The donations included:• Establishing an endowment to provide annual support to four causes: Technicolor Ministries for the LGBTQ+ community in the Lutheran Church; Eagle Pass/Frontera Ministries, which provides essential aid to migrants at the border; Reconciling Works, which helps Lutheran churches be welcoming spaces for those in the LBGTQ+ community; and Upbring, a nonprofit that provides programs related to foster care, adoption and child wellbeing.• $500,000 to Peace Lutheran Church to help build an on-site transitional housing facility for families.• $195,000 to the Southwestern Texas Synod to support Holy Fork in the Road Ministries.• $50,000 to QWELL, an organization supporting the LGBTQ+ community.• $50,000 to Texas Impact, an interfaith group that advocates on public policy issues.• $33,000 to Camp Ministries through Technicolor Ministries.• $25,000 to Texas Ramp Project, which builds ramps for people with accessibility needs.• $20,000 to Palabra de Vida Ministries, a Lutheran ministry in South Austin.• $4,800 to National Public Radio, providing business sponsor relationships for QWELL and Upbring.• $3,000 to Boy Scouts.

