Resurrected UAB program to face Ohio in Bahamas Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The UAB Blazers will cap their first season back on the field in the Bahamas.

The Blazers announced Sunday that they will face Ohio in the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 22.

UAB shut down the football, bowling and rifle programs after the 2014 season in a cost-cutting move. The Birmingham school brought all three programs back after an outpouring of financial support from fans and the community.

Coach Bill Clark's team responded by setting the program's FBS record with eight victories. The Blazers defeated UTEP 28-7 Saturday to close the regular season.

They also went 6-0 at Legion Field and finished second in the Conference USA West Division. UAB's only other bowl appearance came in the 2004 Hawaii Bowl.

Both teams are 8-4.

__

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25