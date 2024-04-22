Resurfacing to restrict lanes on busy roadway through Greene County

Motorists traveling through Greene County may experience delays starting Monday.

On April 22, lanes on U.S. Route 42 will be restricted due to a resurfacing project, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Contractors will resurface U.S. 42 from the northern corporation limit of Xenia to the southern corporation limit of Cedarville.

ODOT crews will also work to repair pavement, repair or replace guardrails, and replace expansion joints at one bridge.

A flagger will maintain traffic in one lane daily, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All work is scheduled to be finished in early November.

