Resurfacing of Highway 223 to begin July 8 near Leonard

Jun. 27—LEONARD — Construction on State Highway 223 near Leonard will begin on July 8.

According to a release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the project involves resurfacing Highway 223 between Leonard and State Highway 92, with a detour in place via Clearwater County Roads 3 and 10.

Project Scope and Details

The construction, managed by Gladen Construction, is valued at $2.95 million and includes:

* Resurfacing the highway

* Replacing culverts

* Upgrading sidewalks in Leonard

The project aims to improve road safety, enhance drainage, and provide a smoother driving surface. Completion is anticipated by late August, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to plan for detours and stay informed about project updates and detour maps by visiting the project website at

MnDOT Project Website.

MnDOT urges drivers to prioritize safety in work zones:

* Reduce speed when approaching and driving through work zones

* Stay alert to changes in the work zone

* Watch for construction workers and equipment

* Follow posted speed limits, noting that fines for violations in work zones are $300

* Avoid distractions while driving

* Be patient and prepare for potential delays, especially during peak travel times

Stay updated on construction, road conditions, and other transportation-related topics by joining the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group at

facebook.com/groups/mndotnorthwest.

For a full list of 2024 projects, visit

mndot.gov/d2.