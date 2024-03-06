Late results: Recall of Shasta County Supervisor Crye heading to a win with 53% of votes

With the outcome potentially changing the balance of power on the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, election results posted early Wednesday morning showed the recall of Shasta County District 1 Supervisor Kevin Crye was hanging on to a lead, with 53% of the vote and 100% of precincts reporting.

With all 11 precincts in the district reporting shortly before 1:30 a.m., the Shasta County Elections Department reported 2,080 "yes" votes on the recall and 1,835 "no" votes.

Jeff Gorder, a leader of the recall movement, said earlier Tuesday night that he was "cautiously optimistic" that the early lead in votes would hold as the night wore on. Shortly after 8 p.m., the elections department's early results showed the recall garnering 59.39% of votes to 40.61% no votes.

District 1 Supervisor Kevin Crye, right, gets ready to gavel the Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 Shasta County Board of Supervisors meeting as District 4 Supervisor Patrick Jones looks on. It was Crye's first meeting as board chairman.

Gorder said his group of around 100 volunteers worked hard at getting out the vote in the district.

"I really feel that we can be proud of the effort that we put forward. Given the resources and the time that we had, I think we, we did an amazing job," Gorder said.

But as the night wore on and results were tabulated the margin between "yes" and "no" votes tightened up.

If the results hold up, Crye could be off the board less than two years after he was sworn into office in January 2023. He was served with a notice of recall in April 2023.

About 70 supporters of the attempt to recall District 1 Supervisor Kevin Crye rallied outside before the Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, Shasta County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Crye was elected to office in November 2022 by a 90-vote margin. Earlier that year, voters in supervisorial District 2 recalled Leonard Moty.

Crye was not available to comment Tuesday night.

In their April 2023 notice, recall supporters noted three reasons for removing Crye from office:

His vote to terminate a contract with Dominion Voting Systems, which uses machines to count ballots. Crye and two other members of the Board of Supervisors voted to canceled the contract in favor of a process to hand-tallying ballots. Recall supporters say the move cost the county an additional $1.65 million due to the extra cost to hand count.

He abstained from voting on a Second Amendment resolution because he was worried about his personal liability, rather than the county liability.

He considered offering the county executive officer position to Chriss Street, a leader in an effort to split California in two.

Jeff Gorder of Redding speaks to the Shasta County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

In an earlier statement, Gorder said there was more to the recall than just those three issues.

"He has created division deeper than any this county has ever seen or experienced. He fans the flames by making decisions without consideration of the voices of moderation and without research or thought of consequence. He fires guns before he aims them," Gorder said.

Crye has voted with supervisors Patrick Jones and Chris Kelstrom on several key issues, but if the recall trend holds, the balance of power on the board could change.

As of early Wednesday morning, Jones' challenger in District 4, Matt Plummer, had a wide lead over Jones, with Plummer garnering 60.59% of the vote. In two other supervisor races, District 3 incumbent Mary Rickert had 43.99% of the vote, while her two challengers appeared to be forcing a runoff for November.

Win Carpenter, also seeking the District 3 seat, had 27.72% of the vote, and Corkey Harmon had 28.29% of the votes.

Four candidates were seeking an open seat for District 2. Allen Long was leading that race with 55.21% of the votes. In second place was Laura Hobbs, with 16.86%, followed by Dan Sloan with 15.88% and Susanne Baremore with 12%.

