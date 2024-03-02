Results: Missouri Republican Party presidential caucus

The Missouri Republican Party is set to conduct presidential caucuses this Saturday, presenting voters with a unique opportunity to influence the selection of their party’s presidential nominee for the November election. This event serves as one of the final opportunities for contenders to impact the GOP nomination race ahead of Super Tuesday. On March 5, Super Tuesday will see 15 states hosting Republican contests, marking the day with the highest number of primaries on the GOP calendar.

CAUCUS DAY

The caucuses are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. The results will be posted here.

Former President Donald Trump aims to continue his success in this year’s primaries and caucuses, while Nikki Haley, his one-time U.N. ambassador, is on the hunt for her campaign’s inaugural victory. Trump previously secured victories in Missouri’s former presidential primary format, narrowly defeating Texas Senator Ted Cruz in 2016 and securing 97% of the vote in 2020 as the incumbent.

The upcoming caucuses will initiate the allocation of 51 out of Missouri’s 54 Republican delegates for this summer’s Republican National Convention.

These caucuses come as a result of a 2022 legislation signed by GOP Governor Mike Parson, which, among other provisions, eliminated the previously scheduled March 12 presidential primary. Despite bipartisan calls from state Republican and Democratic party leaders for its reinstatement, lawmakers have not reinstated the primary. Instead, Democrats will conduct a party-administered primary on March 23.

The Missouri Republican caucuses are an exclusive event where participants will decide on their presidential candidate preference alongside choosing administrative roles such as caucus chair and secretary. Eligible candidates for nomination include Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, and Florida businessman David Stuckenberg, with Texas businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley recently ending his campaign.

Participation is restricted to Missouri voters who are registered and willing to pledge allegiance to the Missouri Republican Party, with a specific rule allowing only those considered strong and faithful Republican voters. The 2022 election law change allows voters to affiliate with a party, potentially barring those affiliated with the Democratic Party from participating.

Missouri’s delegate allocation involves 54 Republican delegates, with 51 being awarded through a process beginning at the caucuses. Delegates are distributed at both the statewide level and across Missouri’s eight congressional districts, leading to a total of 51 delegates available through a caucus-convention system.

The caucus process is unique, requiring in-person attendance and active participation rather than secret ballot voting. Participants form groups to show their candidate preference, impacting delegate allocation. If no candidate achieves a majority, delegates are allocated proportionally among those receiving at least 15% of the support, with the final selection of national convention delegates happening at later conventions.

This process is notably different from traditional state-run primaries and offers a more engaged, albeit complex, method of selecting presidential nominees. The Associated Press will report outcomes based on delegate wins rather than raw vote counts, with no early or absentee voting permitted. Results reporting will depend on caucus completion times, which may vary due to the process’s unique nature. As of Saturday, there are significant days remaining until both the Republican National Convention and the November general election, with early and absentee voting not available in this caucus format.

