Results for the May 21 Special Election: California’s 20th Congressional District

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The May 21 election in California’s 20th Congressional District is when voters will choose who they want to fill the remainder of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s term. The election is a runoff following the special election on March 19. The top two candidates in that election went on to the May 21 election (as no single candidate received 50% or more of the votes).

The vacancy for this election follows McCarthy’s resignation at the end of last year.

With special election days away, Fong and Boudreaux talk policy, politics

Only Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux or Bakersfield-area Assemblymember Vince Fong remain in the running in the special election.

Whoever wins on Tuesday will go to Washington D.C. and fill the remainder of McCarthy’s term.

The candidates are set to face off again in November for the next congressional term – to serve out a full term in office.

