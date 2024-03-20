Results of March 19 primary for Stark, Mahoning

FEDERAL

Democrats

Representative to Congress - 6th District

Rylan Z. Finzer 10,400

*Michael L. Kripchak 20,505

Representative to Congress - 6th District, unexpired term ending 1-3-25

Rylan Z. Finzer 10,651

*Michael L. Kripchak 19,808

Representative to Congress - 13th District

*Emilia Sykes 40,864

Republicans

Representative to Congress - 6th District

*Michael A. Rulli 43,564

Reggie Stoltzfus 35,747

Rick Tsai 8,572

Representative to Congress - 6th District, unexpired term ending 1-3-25

*Michael A. Rulli 42,859

Reggie Stoltzfus 35,402

Rick Tsai 9,024

Representative to Congress - 13th District

Chris Banweg 16,583

*Kevin Coughlin 39,088

Richard A. Morckel 4,451

STATE OF OHIO

Democrats

Justice of the Supreme Court 1-1-2025

*Michael P. Donnelly 458,162

Justice of the Supreme Court 1-2-2025

*Melody J. Stewart 454,749

Justice of the Supreme Court - unexpired term ending 12-31-2026

*Lisa Forbes 307,298

Terri Jamison 173,987

Republicans

Justice of the Supreme Court 1-1-2025

*Megan E. Shanahan 830,516

Justice of the Supreme Court 1-2-2025

*Joseph T. Deters 829,766

Justice of the Supreme Court - unexpired term ending 12-31-2026

*Daniel R. Hawkins 804,372

STARK COUNTY

Democrats

Court of Common Pleas

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Family Court Division, 1-1-25

*Katie Erchick Gilbert 15,696

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, General Division, 4-16-25

*Natalie R. Haupt 16,116

Stark County Offices

County Commissioner 1-2-25

*Joe Cole 15,381

County Commissioner 1-3-25

*Kevin D. Hall 15,316

Prosecuting Attorney

*Richard D. Reinbold Jr. 15,836

Clerk of Court of Common Pleas

*Rick Campbell 15,815

Sheriff

*George T. Maier 16,344

County Recorder

*Tara Dyer 15,556

County Treasurer

*Joseph C. Liolios 15,447

Republicans

Judge of the Court of Appeals - 5th District, 2-9-25

Aletha M. Carver 41,093

Jeff Furr 22,098

*Robert G. Montgomery 91,508

Court of Appeals, 5th District

Judge of the Court of Appeals - 5th District, 2-10-25

Dixie Park 77,269

*Kevin W. Popham 80,355

Judge of the Court of Appeals - 5th District, 2-11-25

Patricia A. Delaney 66,270

*David Gormley 86,632

Court of Common Pleas

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Family Court Division, 1-1-25

*Matt Kreitzer 31,710

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Family Court Division, 1-2-25

*Rosemarie Hall 31,544

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, General Div. 4-16-25

*Dan Funk 20,712

Stark County Offices

County Commissioner 1-2-25

*Bill Smith 31,969

County Commissioner 1-3-25

*Richard S. Regula 34,373

Prosecuting Attorney

*Kyle L. Stone 31,634

Clerk of Court of Common Pleas

*Lynn Miller Todaro 31,613

Sheriff

*Eric Weisburn 31,549

County Recorder

*Jamie Walters 31,761

County Treasurer

*Alexander A. Zumbar 33,535

County Engineer

*Keith A. Bennett 32,221

Coroner

*Ronald Rusnak 31,702

Issues

Municipal

Issue 17 - Lexington Township, Roads

For the tax levy 440

*Against the tax levy 569

Schools

Issue 21 - Marlington Local School District

For the tax levy 1,238

*Against the tax levy 2,420

MAHONING COUNTY

Democrats

Common Pleas Court

Judge

Anthony Donofrio 12,538

Clerk of Court

Daniel Dascenzo 11,554

County Commissioner

1-2-25 term

Anthony T. Traficanti 12,346

1-3-25 term

David C. Ditzler 11,745

Prosecutor

Gina DeGenova 12,322

Recorder

Noralynn Palermo 11,842

Treasurer

Daniel R. Yemma 12,920

Engineer

Patrick T. Ginnetti 12,492

Coroner

David Kennedy 12,751

Republicans

Common Pleas Court

Judge

No candidates

Clerk of Court

Michael P. Ciccone 8,586

David Shaffer 7,607

County Commissioner

1-2-25 term

Write-in: Jennifer Ciccone 946

1-3-25 term

Geno DiFabio 14,678

Prosecutor

Lynn Maro 14,609

Sheriff

Jerry Greene 17,140

Recorder

Richard S. Scarsella 13,908

Treasurer

Wade Calhoun 13,172

Engineer

No candidates

Coroner

No candidates

ISSUES

Goshen Township

Liquor sales at Jems Farm

Yes 182

No 51

Sunday liquor sales at Jems Farm

Yes 177

No 58

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Results of March 19 primary for Stark, Mahoning