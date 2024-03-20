Results of March 19 primary for Stark, Mahoning
FEDERAL
Democrats
Representative to Congress - 6th District
Rylan Z. Finzer 10,400
*Michael L. Kripchak 20,505
Representative to Congress - 6th District, unexpired term ending 1-3-25
Rylan Z. Finzer 10,651
*Michael L. Kripchak 19,808
Representative to Congress - 13th District
*Emilia Sykes 40,864
Republicans
Representative to Congress - 6th District
*Michael A. Rulli 43,564
Reggie Stoltzfus 35,747
Rick Tsai 8,572
Representative to Congress - 6th District, unexpired term ending 1-3-25
*Michael A. Rulli 42,859
Reggie Stoltzfus 35,402
Rick Tsai 9,024
Representative to Congress - 13th District
Chris Banweg 16,583
*Kevin Coughlin 39,088
Richard A. Morckel 4,451
STATE OF OHIO
Democrats
Justice of the Supreme Court 1-1-2025
*Michael P. Donnelly 458,162
Justice of the Supreme Court 1-2-2025
*Melody J. Stewart 454,749
Justice of the Supreme Court - unexpired term ending 12-31-2026
*Lisa Forbes 307,298
Terri Jamison 173,987
Republicans
Justice of the Supreme Court 1-1-2025
*Megan E. Shanahan 830,516
Justice of the Supreme Court 1-2-2025
*Joseph T. Deters 829,766
Justice of the Supreme Court - unexpired term ending 12-31-2026
*Daniel R. Hawkins 804,372
STARK COUNTY
Democrats
Court of Common Pleas
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Family Court Division, 1-1-25
*Katie Erchick Gilbert 15,696
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, General Division, 4-16-25
*Natalie R. Haupt 16,116
Stark County Offices
County Commissioner 1-2-25
*Joe Cole 15,381
County Commissioner 1-3-25
*Kevin D. Hall 15,316
Prosecuting Attorney
*Richard D. Reinbold Jr. 15,836
Clerk of Court of Common Pleas
*Rick Campbell 15,815
Sheriff
*George T. Maier 16,344
County Recorder
*Tara Dyer 15,556
County Treasurer
*Joseph C. Liolios 15,447
Republicans
Judge of the Court of Appeals - 5th District, 2-9-25
Aletha M. Carver 41,093
Jeff Furr 22,098
*Robert G. Montgomery 91,508
Court of Appeals, 5th District
Judge of the Court of Appeals - 5th District, 2-10-25
Dixie Park 77,269
*Kevin W. Popham 80,355
Judge of the Court of Appeals - 5th District, 2-11-25
Patricia A. Delaney 66,270
*David Gormley 86,632
Court of Common Pleas
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Family Court Division, 1-1-25
*Matt Kreitzer 31,710
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Family Court Division, 1-2-25
*Rosemarie Hall 31,544
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, General Div. 4-16-25
*Dan Funk 20,712
Stark County Offices
County Commissioner 1-2-25
*Bill Smith 31,969
County Commissioner 1-3-25
*Richard S. Regula 34,373
Prosecuting Attorney
*Kyle L. Stone 31,634
Clerk of Court of Common Pleas
*Lynn Miller Todaro 31,613
Sheriff
*Eric Weisburn 31,549
County Recorder
*Jamie Walters 31,761
County Treasurer
*Alexander A. Zumbar 33,535
County Engineer
*Keith A. Bennett 32,221
Coroner
*Ronald Rusnak 31,702
Issues
Municipal
Issue 17 - Lexington Township, Roads
For the tax levy 440
*Against the tax levy 569
Schools
Issue 21 - Marlington Local School District
For the tax levy 1,238
*Against the tax levy 2,420
MAHONING COUNTY
Democrats
Common Pleas Court
Judge
Anthony Donofrio 12,538
Clerk of Court
Daniel Dascenzo 11,554
County Commissioner
1-2-25 term
Anthony T. Traficanti 12,346
1-3-25 term
David C. Ditzler 11,745
Prosecutor
Gina DeGenova 12,322
Recorder
Noralynn Palermo 11,842
Treasurer
Daniel R. Yemma 12,920
Engineer
Patrick T. Ginnetti 12,492
Coroner
David Kennedy 12,751
Republicans
Common Pleas Court
Judge
No candidates
Clerk of Court
Michael P. Ciccone 8,586
David Shaffer 7,607
County Commissioner
1-2-25 term
Write-in: Jennifer Ciccone 946
1-3-25 term
Geno DiFabio 14,678
Prosecutor
Lynn Maro 14,609
Sheriff
Jerry Greene 17,140
Recorder
Richard S. Scarsella 13,908
Treasurer
Wade Calhoun 13,172
Engineer
No candidates
Coroner
No candidates
ISSUES
Goshen Township
Liquor sales at Jems Farm
Yes 182
No 51
Sunday liquor sales at Jems Farm
Yes 177
No 58
