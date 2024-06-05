What are the results of the June primary election in Story County?

A mix of competitive and uncontested primaries highlighted the Story County ballot Tuesday night.

Republicans currently hold 64 seats in the Iowa House to Democrats' 36. And the GOP has a supermajority of 34 seats in the Iowa Senate, where Democrats have 16 members.

Here's what happened in the primaries for Story County state offices:

State Senator District 26

Kara Warme defeated combat veteran Gannon Hendrick in the Republican primary for District 26, which covers Story County and Marhsall County, securing about 53% of votes.

It was a tight race, with Warme garnering 1,609 votes and Hendrick gathering 1,389.

Warme, a Member of Iowa Rural Development Council, Farm Bureau, and Izaak Walton League, lives in rural Story County outside of Ames.

She said her professional background in business brings a "wealth of experience" to the table, allowing her to protect Iowa’s taxpayers and uphold a balanced budget.

Mike Wolfe is the Democratic candidate for State Senator District 26 in the June primary election.

Mike Wolfe was the only Democratic candidate in this district's race, securing about 99% of the 633 votes cast. He and Warme will go head-to-head in the November election.

Wolfe said Iowans deserve to be heard by their elected officials, noting that multiple bills have been passed "against the will of the people." Particularly frustrated with school funding, Wolfe said the state needs to "roll back changes" that give wealthy families private school tuition and instead reinvest that money in public schools.

State Senator District 28

Incumbent Senator Dennis Guth of Klemme ran uncontested in the Republican primary, securing about 98% of the 3,512 votes cast.

Guth wants to see the "values that the country was founded on maintained." He said he would "stand for the values most Iowans hold" for issues like using eminent domain for carbon pipelines, something he said challenges personal property rights.

Cynthia Oppedal Paschen of Ames and Hamilton County also ran uncontested in the Democratic primary, securing about 98% of the 474 votes cast in Story County.

Democrat Cynthia Oppedal Paschen is on the primary election ballot for State Senator District 28.

Paschen said she is running to "give a voice to rural Iowans," for reproductive freedom, and to fully fund Area Education Agencies and public schools. She said she is willing "to listen to all Iowans; rural and urban, gay or straight, part of a faith community or not, old or young."

Guth and Oppedal Paschen will square off in the November 5 general election.

State Representative District 49

Incumbent State Representative for House District 49 Beth Wessel-Kroeschell is seeking reelection as the Democratic candidate in the June primary election.

Incumbent Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell of Ames ran uncontested in the Democratic primary, securing 100% of the 371 votes cast. She has no Republican opponents running against her in the general election.

Wessel-Kroeschell believes the state can "do better" and needs to "put people over politics" to support public schools, reproductive health care, lower costs for Iowans, and legalize marijuana for adult recreational use. She said her goal is to represent the interests of her constituents.

State Representative District 50

Incumbent State Representative District 50 Ross Wilburn is seeking reelection as the Democratic candidate in the June primary election.

Incumbent Rep. Ross Wilburn of Ames ran uncontested in the Democratic primary, securing 100% of the 512 votes cast. He will also run uncontested in the general election.

Wilburn believes too many Iowans are "still struggling" to make ends meet, and their wages "aren't keeping up" with rising costs. He said he will keep working with constituents to "push through the politics" on issues that Ames and Story County residents care about.

State Representative District 51

Nevada Mayor Brett Barker triumphed over former Story County Supervisor Martin Chitty in the Republican primary in District 51 covering Story and Marshall Counties, securing about 59% of votes.

Barker garnered 1,188 votes while Chitty secured 799.

In his time as Nevada's mayor, Barker said he has prioritized strengthening the community through economic and community development. He said he will use his experience to fight for policies that will help move Iowa forward.

Ryan Condon is the Democratic candidate for state representative for House District 51 in the June primary election.

Ryan Condon, Army National Guard veteran, ran uncontested in the Democratic primary for District 51, securing about 99% of the 351 votes cast.

He will face Barker in November's general election.

Condon, a "regular everyday Iowan," said he is "not in anyone's pocket" and wants to return state government to its "original intent" of citizens serving citizens.

