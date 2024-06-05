What are the results of the June primary election in Boone County?

The two legislative races for Boone County representatives were uncontested in the Republican and Democratic primary Tuesday night.

Republicans currently hold 64 seats in the Iowa House to Democrats' 36. And the GOP has a supermajority of 34 seats in the Iowa Senate, where Democrats have 16 members.

Here's what happened in the primaries for Boone County state offices:

State Senator District 24

Incumbent Iowa State Senator Jesse Green is running for re-election to represent District 24.

Incumbent Senator Jesse Green of Boone ran uncontested in the Boone Republican primary, securing about 98% of votes.

Green is running to defend "what the state has accomplished." He said he will use what he's learned during his first term to advocate for fiscal responsibility while "maintaining the state's high-quality services."

Democrat Margaret Liston of Boone of Ogden is running for state senate seat for District 24.

Green's general election opponent on Nov. 5 will be Margaret Liston. The Ogden City Council representative ran uncontested in the District 24 Democratic primary, securing about 99% of the Boone County votes.

Liston said Iowans are "not being represented or heard" by their current Republican representatives or Governor Kim Reynolds. She believes that the people of Iowa "need a stronger voice" in their government for decisions on AEA, access to safe abortion care and utilizing eminent domain.

State Representative District 48

Chad Behn of Boone is running for a state representative seat for District 48.

Boone County Supervisor Chad Behn of Boone ran uncontested in the Republican primary for District 48, securing about 99% of the Boone County votes.

As a supervisor, Behn said he tried to find better efficiencies inside of government programs. He said his top issue would be tax reform because "high inflation is hurting Iowa families."

Penny Vossler of Boone is running for a state representative seat for District 48.

Behn will face Boone's Penny Vossler in the general election. Vossler, who ran in District 48 in 2022, was uncontested in the 2024 Democratic primary, securing 99% of Boone County votes.

Vossler said her background as a farmer, teacher and EMT has provided her with a wide range of experiences and knowledge to "help serve all Iowans."

Vossler is passionate about education and would like to see public schools "funded above the rate of inflation."

Boone County Board of Supervisors

Erich Kretzinger and Scott Longhorn triumphed in the highly contested Republican primary for Boone County Supervisors. The six-candidate race was tight, with Kretzinger receiving about 39% of votes and Longhorn receiving roughly 17%.

Brian Reimers ran uncontested in the Democratic primary, securing about 96% of votes. The trio will each be featured on November's general election ballot.

Celia Brocker is a government, crime, political and education reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached at CBrocker@gannett.com.

