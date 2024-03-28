Results confirm Faye's large win in Senegal presidential elections

Anti-establishment figure Bassirou Diomaye Faye has comfortably won the Senegalese presidential election with 54.28 percent of votes in the first round, official provisional results have shown.

Faye placed well ahead of the governing coalition's candidate, former prime minister Amadou Ba, who garnered 35.79 percent.

Aliou Mamadou Dia, who came third out of 19 candidates, won just 2.8 percent of the vote.

The turnout of 61.3 percent was less than in 2019, when outgoing President Macky Sall won a second term in the first-round.

RFI's correspondents in Dakar reported that Amady Diouf, president of the Votes Census Commission, said that all members agreed on the results.

Faye's opponents have recognised his victory. It now has to be validated by Senegal's top constitutional body, which could happen in a few days.

Big break

The announcement of the official provisional results clears the way for a handover of power between Sall and his successor in the coming days.

Faye's election is a first in many ways. It makes it the first time since independence from France in 1960 that an opponent has won in the first round in Senegal.

At 44, Faye is set to become the youngest president in the country's history. He was freed from prison 10 days before the election.

Sunday's election puts an end to three years of tension and deadly unrest, with Senegal plunged into a deeper political crisis in February, when Sall decided to delay the presidential poll.

Faye himself was detained for months before his release in the middle of the election campaign.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

From prisoner to president: Bassirou Diomaye Faye to become Senegal’s youngest leader

Macky Sall's candidate concedes defeat in Senegal election

Senegal's Constitutional council overturns delay of presidential vote