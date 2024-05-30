Results close in county primary runoff election

May 29—Tuesday's Anderson County Primary runoff election race for Constable Pct. 3 was close, with Allen Ray Hughes receiving 209 votes (49%) and Alan "Bubba" Fox bringing in 216 votes (51%). Hughes could ask for a recount in the Constable Pct. 3 election.

In the State Republican Race for Board of Education, District 10 member Tom Maynard received 402 votes in Anderson County to Mary Bone's 252. Statewide, Maynard was still on top at 51.8% with 24,622 votes to Bone's 22,891, or 48.2%.

All election returns are unofficial until they are canvassed by the political parties.

The winners in these races, along with the other winners of the Texas Primary Election, will face off at the polls this November with their party counterparts.

The last day to file a declaration of write-in candidacy for state or county offices is Monday, Aug. 19.

The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 5 General Election is Monday, Oct. 7. Early voting is set to be held Monday, Oct. 21, through Friday, Nov. 1. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday, Oct. 25.