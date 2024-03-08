Results: The Augusta Chronicle's Augusta-Area Student of the Week reader poll

The results are in for The Augusta Chronicle’s Augusta-Area Student of the Week.

In this week’s poll, Midland Valley High School’s Silvia Martinez took the top spot with 51.8% of the vote. Lakeside High School's Zahner Reynolds finished second with 33.43%.

The scholars featured in these polls represent the best recent academic performers from throughout the Augusta area.

Nominations are now being accepted for future polls. Please email studentoftheweek@augustachronicle.com. Augusta-area high-school pupils from Georgia and South Carolina schools are eligible.

