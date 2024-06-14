Restrictions on Fairview Drive begin next week

As crews continue working to prepare for the KY 54 widening project in Owensboro, lane restrictions will take place near the entrance to Fairview Drive North beginning on Monday, June 17.

KY 54 is in the initial stages of a widening project which will turn the current four-lane roadway into a six-lane road.

A contractor working with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will be closing the southbound lane of Fairview Drive North from Mount Moriah Avenue to KY 54 to relocate utility poles in the new roadway's path. These lane restrictions will cause motorists to divert travel to Kidron Valley Way instead of the closed Mount Moriah Avenue entrance.

Drivers should anticipate longer waits due to having a reduced space for vehicles.

The left turning lane on Mount Moriah onto Fairview Drive will also be closed during the lane restrictions so drivers should use Kidron Valley Way for turning left onto Fairview Drive.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Tuesday, June 18.