Restrictions begin along Beaver County's Rochester-Monaca Bridge Monday morning

MONACA ― Officials are sharing that a prominent bridge for those traveling through Beaver County will see traffic restrictions starting this week.

According to PennDOT, the planned bridge preservation project on the Rochester-Monaca Bridge will officially begin on Monday. The current roadwork serves as preparation for a 67-day closure of the high-traffic bridge along Route 18 between June and August, which will cause significant disruptions to the flow of traffic in the area.

Along the Rochester-Monaca Bridge, single-lane alternating traffic will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays through mid-June as crews conduct barrier repairs, paint containment installation and other construction work. At the same time, westbound lane restrictions will also take place in Rochester along Route 51 between the Rochester and Beaver/Chippewa off-ramps as road crews conduct additional construction activities in the area.

Additional preparation work will include median island removal work in Monaca at the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. While this will also require alternating single-lane traffic, full details on these restrictions and work hours will be provided closer to the project's start date in early April.

Details on the extended closure of the Rochester-Monaca Bridge will be released by PennDOT later this year.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Restrictions along Rochester-Monaca Bridge to last through June