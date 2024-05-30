Restoring Opal Creek: What comes next for beloved burned forest, popular recreation area?

In the late 2010s, Michelle King worked at Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument to help restore a landscape transformed by natural disaster.

She didn’t know it at the time, but the work prepared her for her current job: overseeing restoration of Oregon’s Opal Creek area, a beloved landscape of ancient forest and swimming holes torched by the 2020 Beachie Creek Fire.

“I liken our challenge to what it was like after the St. Helen’s eruption,” said King, Detroit district ranger for Willamette National Forest. “The amount of work, the complexity, the way the landscape is forever changed. It’ll come back quicker here but there’s a lot of similarities to that post-eruption time period.”

The Opal Creek recreation and wilderness area includes 34,000 acres of trails, roads and campgrounds east of Salem and northeast of Mehama. Generations of residents have flocked there to escape on hot summer days, and the fight to preserve it from logging made national news in the 1980s and '90s.

The Beachie Creek Fire changed all that. One of the hottest and deadliest wildfires in state history killed 85-95% of the trees, transforming ancient giants to matchsticks while numerous bridges, trails and roads were destroyed. Landslides are another problem.

All of those factors set up a herculean task to restore and safeguard the area for the return of hikers and campers, which is coming... but not yet.

Beginning of restoration at Oregon’s Opal Creek

Not everything is dead in the Opal, of course. A lush green understory is growing back, rich with ferns and wildflowers. Trail cams have shown wildlife thriving among the blackened snags, including elk, birds, bobcats, bears and cougars, among others.

Work is also underway to return people.

Michelle King, district ranger for the Detroit District of Willamette National Forest, speaks on the damage to the Three Pools day use site.

In June, a permanent bridge will be installed over Henline Creek, replacing a temporary one after the original burned and collapsed. That will get workers and equipment into the area.

In June or July, a contract to remove thousands of hazard trees, along a buffer 100 feet on each side of the roads, will go out for bid, another key step to reopening. Road beds will also be repaired.

In the meantime, crews and some volunteers are resorting hiking trails, cleaning up campgrounds and conducting surveys to restore other trails and recreation sites. Trees will be replanted in areas outside the wilderness.

“The plan is that once we reopen the road, we'll have some of the recreation sites ready — places for people to go,” said Eric Gjonnes, recreation staff officer on the Detroit district. “That’s why we’re working so hard behind (the gates) to get things ready.”

A sign indicating Henline Falls and Three Pools day use site were damaged by the 2020 Labor Day wildfires.

Progress is coming, but it’s also moving slowly. Officials estimate that another two to three years will be required to reopen Opal Creek. That would make it six to seven years of closure since the fires erupted.

“The long closure has been really hard on people, including my 75-year-old dad,” said Wes Baker, who has a cabin in the Elkhorn area on the doorstep of the Opal Creek area. “He’s been going there since he was a teenager and is worried that he won’t be able to walk by the time they reopen it.”

‘It’s still closed’

Gjonnes had barely stepped out of his U.S. Forest Service truck, and prepared to open the gate blocking access into the Opal Creek, when he heard a question he’s likely to get a lot this summer.

“Can I go to Three Pools?” said a man who’d driven up behind his truck. “I’d like to take my grandson.”

The answer is always the same — some version of: “No, it’s still closed right now. It’s still very dangerous, we’re opening things as quickly as we can and we appreciate your patience.”

This summer will bring a major test of that patience.

Eric Gjonnes, recreation staff officer for the Detroit and Sweet Home District of Willamette National Forest, installs a sign indicating no access for pedestrians or bicycles in the Opal Creek area on May 24.

North Fork Road, the main access road to Opal, is open following three summers of closure. There is a gate at the national forest boundary, but that hasn’t stopped numerous people from trespassing into the closure area, Gjonnes said.

“We find people out here on pretty much every trip,” Gjonnes said.

Anyone caught on the road in the closure area can be fined $440 and/or cited for trespassing, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

“We will be patrolling these areas this summer,” said Jeremy Schwab, public information officer for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. “We do work closely with rangers, and they relay information onto us. We try to educate as much as possible.”

Gjonnes pointed out that anyone trespassing this summer will likely get caught, given the number of projects underway. If they do, all work has to stop.

“Anyone trespassing is slowing down the work and diverting time and resources away from the thing we all want, which is to reopen Opal Creek,” he said.

Views of the closed and burned Little North Santiam Trail in May 2024.

Wait, I thought Opal Creek was technically open?

In one of the more confusing rules enacted, the forest of Opal Creek is actually open to anyone going cross country. It’s the roads, trailheads and developed recreation sites that are closed.

Problem is, that leads to people bushwhacking through an absolute disaster of fireweed, brush, downed trees and masses of poison oak in an attempt to reach their favorite spot. The bushwhacking is so bad that most end up on the road, Gjonnes said. Some get hurt — and at least one search and rescue mission was launched to recover people injured from the closure area.

King said the rules stem from a region-wide decision aimed at having more public lands open after the fires closed hundreds of thousands of acres for years across the Northwest after the 2020 Labor Day wildfires.

The bottom line is it’s not safe or helpful to come into Opal, said Gjonnes, whether by trespassing on the road or bushwhacking. But it’s also not illegal.

Henline Creek is seen from the temporary bridge spanning Henline Creek in the Opal Creek area in May 2024.

Critics of the plan say it creates a strange situation.

“What they basically saying is that ‘Yes, you can visit the castle, but you have to first swim across a moat filled with crocodiles to reach it,’” Andy Stahl, who led the charge against the fire closures as head of the nonprofit Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics, said in 2022.

King said if it becomes a problem at Opal, they could return to a full forest closure.

Work behind the closure: Little North Santiam Trail

The summer after the fire, the Little North Santiam Trail had basically disappeared into brush and fireweed that was chest high, said Gjonnes.

“We couldn’t find the trail,” he said. “We asked around and found somebody with a GPS track so that we could translate it onto a map and just mark it out.”

After marking the trail, and removing some of the largest logs, officials studied whether creating the trail would impact wildlife, botany or heritage — an environmental requirement.

Eric Gjonnes, recreation staff officer for the Detroit and Sweet Home District of Willamette National Forest, walks on the overgrown and burned Little North Santiam Trail in May 2024.

Now, with that approval, it’s gametime, said Gjonnes.

“We’re very excited because we’re getting ready to do the real work on the trail,” he said.

That will include installing new bridges that had burned, improving drainage and establishing the overgrown trail.

Shady Cove Campground

Shady Cove Campground, home to a rustic 16 sites, was one of the few places where the fire left a few trees alive. It exists as a tiny pocket of green and doesn’t look quite as torched as everywhere else.

“We’re keeping as many trees alive as possible,” Gjonnes said. “This was always a special place and I think it still will be.”

Work is underway to chip dead trees and use them to cover weeds, while improving and restoring campsites.

The 2020 Labor Day wildfires damaged the Shady Cove campground.

Three Pools

The most popular site in the Opal Creek area because of its turquoise swimming holes and rock formations, Three Pools still has plenty of work to be done. That includes repaving the parking lot, repairing bathrooms and adding picnic tables. The biggest work will include removing all the dead trees at least 100 feet around the parking lot and recreation site.

The cascading water, the main attraction, is still as beautiful as ever and there’s a green tree scattered here and there.

Why is it taking so long to reopen Opal Creek?

After returning from touring sites within the closure area, the Forest Service truck exited the gate and was approached by a family in a minivan who’d driven up the road in search of a hike.

“We didn’t realize it was still closed up here,” said the father. “Weren’t the fires four years ago?”

There are a few answers as to why it’s taking so long to reopen Opal.

View of Three Pools Recreation Site, a popular summer swimming hole, in the closed Opal Creek area in May 2024.

The simplest answer is that the Forest Service prioritized reopening more accessible and less damaged recreation sites in the Santiam Canyon first — campgrounds and trails around Detroit, and trailheads into the Mount Jefferson Wilderness, including the Pacific Crest Trail.

“I would say we looked to where we had high priority sites and roads that aligned with low barriers to reopening,” King said. “Opal Creek is a high priority but logistically it is so challenging it’s in the later phase.”

Opal Creek also had the highest burn severity, lost bridges and has had landslides that have slowed work.

“It didn’t make sense to start here, while on the other hand we have been able to make a big difference in restoration in the Highway 22 corridor,” Gjonnes said.

There was also a protracted legal fight over how much cutting the Forest Service should do along roadways burned in the fire. Environmental groups said the agency was being far too aggressive in its original plan to log hazard trees along 400 miles of road within the scars of the Beachie Creek, Lionshead and Holiday Farm fires.

A federal judge agreed and in November 2022 blocked the agency’s original plan. The Forest Service went back to the drawing board before moving forward with the current plan, which splits hazard tree removal into two phases and also doesn't remove any timber from the forest.

View of Three Pools Recreation Site, a popular summer swimming hole, in the closed Opal Creek area in May 2024.

Phase I is already underway and could result in places like Whitewater Trailhead and French Creek Ridge to Upper Tumble Lake Trailhead reopening later this summer. Phase II, which covers 150 miles of forest road including Opal Creek and the northern Mount Jefferson Wilderness, are expected to be completed in two to three years.

Ultimately, there are a lot of permits and environmental requirements before moving forward with such a massive project.

“We know it’s a long timeline,” King told the family, who asked about the closure. “But we’re trying to do it as quickly as we can.”

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 16 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. Urness is the author of “Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon” and “Hiking Southern Oregon.” He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on X at @ZachsORoutdoors.

