Restaurants with a view: Here are some spots in San Diego area

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The San Diego area is home to fine dining and gorgeous views. But where can you find both at the same time?

Two San Diego-area ramen spots among best in California: Yelp

FOX 5/KUSI compiled a list of five restaurants with a view in San Diego County:

Located next to the Coronado Ferry Landing, the restaurant that specializes in seafood and sushi provides guests with views of the downtown San Diego skyline and San Diego Bay.

The rooftop restaurant, which has been in business since 1965, is located atop the Manchester Financial Building. It offers views of planes flying over downtown San Diego and landing at the San Diego International Airport. The menu consists of American, French and Mediterranean cuisine.

This Polynesian-inspired restaurant can be found on Shelter Island. Grab a plate of its popular coconut shrimp dish with a World Famous Bali Hai Mai Tai drink while looking out at the San Diego Bay and downtown San Diego skyline.

Enjoy the smell of an open fire? The Grill at Torrey Pines utilizes a custom-built wood-burning rotisserie for its dishes. The restaurant also offers a mesmerizing view of the iconic Torrey Pines Golf Course.

Diners are able to catch satisfying sights of the ocean, cove or sunset. Known for its famous eye-level dining view of waves crashing against the restaurant’s windows, the La Jolla eatery offers seafood and seasonal dishes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.