What restaurants are open on Easter? Details on Starbucks, McDonald's, fast food, takeout

This Sunday is Easter, an important day in the Christian faith that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The holiday occurs on a Sunday in spring every year and follows a 40-day period known as Lent. The date it is celebrated changes every year because it is one of several "moveable feasts" in the liturgical year, according to the History Channel. Others include Ash Wednesday and Palm Sunday.

While some retail and grocery stores will be closed on the holiday, which falls on March 31 this year, consumers looking for a meal should have plenty of options.

Here's what you need to know about which restaurants will be open and closed on Easter in 2024.

Is McDonald's open on Easter?

Most McDonald's restaurants are open on holidays, however store hours vary by location, the company told USA TODAY.

Customers are encouraged to use the company's store locator tool to confirm hours for their local McDonald's location.

Is Starbucks open on Easter?

Starbucks store hours vary by location. You can find hours for a specific store using the Starbucks app or here.

Is Dunkin' open on Easter?

Dunkin' store hours vary by location, so customers can check the hours for their local Dunkin' using the Dunkin' app or their online store locator.

Is Chick-fil-A open on Easter?

Easter is celebrated on a Sunday, so Chick-fil-A will be closed.

Is Wendy's open on Easter?

Most Wendy's locations will be open on Easter, the company told USA TODAY, however hours vary by location, so it is best to check with your local restaurant for their specific holiday hours.

Is Olive Garden open on Easter?

Olive Garden will be open regular hours on Easter, the company told USA TODAY.

Is Longhorn Steakhouse open on Easter?

Yes, Longhorn Steakhouse will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Easter.

Is Ruth's Chris Steak House open on Easter?

Ruth's Chris restaurants will be open from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, the company told USA TODAY.

Is Applebee's open on Easter?

Select Applebee's restaurants nationwide will be open on Easter, although hours may be reduced, the company told USA TODAY.

Applebee's restaurants are independently owned and operated, so hours vary by location. Customers are encouraged to check with their local restaurant regarding specific holiday hours.

Is Red Lobster open on Easter?

Red Lobster restaurants will be open regular hours on Easter, the company confirmed to USA TODAY.

Is Buffalo Wild Wings open on Easter?

Most Buffalo Wild Wings locations will be open on March 31, but customers are encouraged to confirm holiday hours with their local restaurant as hours vary by location.

Is Texas Roadhouse open on Easter?

Most Texas Roadhouse locations will be open on Easter, but hours vary by location so confirm holiday hours with your local restaurant.

Is IHOP open on Easter?

IHOP restaurants will be open on March 31. Hours vary by location, so check with your local restaurant for their specific hours.

Is KFC open on Easter?

Yes, KFC restaurants will be open on Easter, the companies told USA TODAY.

Is Subway open on Easter?

Subway restaurants are independently owned and operated, so customers should check with their local restaurant regarding specific holiday hours.

Is Taco Bell open on Easter?

Hours of operation may vary by location, so customers are encouraged to check with their local restaurant regarding their holiday hours.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Restaurants open Easter 2024: Details on fast food, take-out, more