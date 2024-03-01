Restaurants, more tenants signed for Fort Mill project

Four tenants, including two restaurants, have snagged space at a 9,300-square-foot building at The Overlook at Gold Hill in Fort Mill. That building is now fully leased.

Donatos Pizza, New York Butcher Shoppe to open in Fort Mill

New York Butcher Shoppe and Wine Bar, Donatos Pizza, YogaSix and Sanders Dental Studio should open later this year at The Overlook.

Vulcan Property Group of Fort Mill is behind that multi-building venture at 1034 Gold Hill Road. It sits on a 4.4-acre parcel off Gold Hill Road, near the Pleasant Road intersection.

