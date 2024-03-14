Restaurant worker pleads guilty to placing razor blade into sandwich bread

A former employee at a local restaurant has been charged with a felony after he reportedly placed a razor blade into sandwich bread that was served to a customer.

A customer at Mancino's Pizza and Grinder called police on Nov. 13 to report finding the sharp object baked into their sandwich bread.

Joseph Prevo, 25, from Burtchville, had prepared the bread in question at the restaurant three days earlier, according to an affidavit of probable cause included in his case file.

Mancino's allowed police to review security footage which reportedly showed Prevo preparing the bread and placing the 2-inch razor blade within it and setting it aside for baking.

Port Huron Police Capt. Jeremy Young said the customer who bought the sub sandwich was unharmed. When questioned, Prevo reportedly admitted he had prepared the bread and had misplaced the blade during the process.

According to Young, a detective concluded Prevo had placed the blade in the bread on purpose based on the security footage.

The owner of Mancino's Pizza and Grinder declined to comment on the incident, but confirmed Prevo is no longer employed at the restaurant. Young said the restaurant fully cooperated with the investigation.

"They were extremely helpful with our investigation, and provided us with video evidence," Young said.

Prevo was charged with a food law violation in February, a felony punishable with up to four years in prison. He quickly waived his preliminary examination and pleaded guilty.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for April 15 before Circuit Court Judge Michael West. Court records state Prevo's sentence is being considered under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which allows a defendant's record to be sealed once they complete probation. If HYTA is not accepted, Prevo would plead guilty to the reduced charge of attempted food law violation.

Prevo's attorney, Joseph Kanan, did not respond to a response for comment.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Restaurant worker pleads guilty to placing razor blade into sandwich