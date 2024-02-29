Restaurant staff save choking guest's life with heimlich manoeuvre

This is the dramatic moment restaurant staff save a guest's life using the Heimlich manoeuvre after he choked on his food. Phone footage shows the final moments of the rescue at the Haidilao hot pot restaurant in Tongzhou Distrit of Beijing, China, on the evening of December 25. In the video, a young and tall blonde man, who was not identified, is seen fighting for his breath after something became stuck in his throat during dinner. Staff noticed his face suddenly turning red and him beginning to choke and rushed over to help. A kitchen employee attempted to get him to spit out the food by performing the Heimlich as waiters and other staff nervously gathered around them, trying to help. But the male employee, seemingly unable to get a secure hold around the choking guest, struggled for nearly half a minute before another man, dressed in a black hoodie, took over. After several thrusts and some help from other staff, the guest spat out the foreign object and was saved. Haidilao's staff was later praised for their life-saving efforts.

