New restaurant planned at FieldHouse 219 location

May 10—MONTICELLO — A sports bar that is having its last hurrah on Saturday will reopen as a restaurant later this year.

At its meeting on Monday, Monticello City Council will consider liquor licenses for a new business opening at 219 W. Washington St. City officials said that Bucks Pond Properties, LLC has purchased the property and will open a restaurant at the location this fall after "substantial renovation."

"The first floor business, Legends Corner, LLC will be operated by Melissa Pratt and will be a restaurant with an indoor bar and outside patio," city officials said. "The applicant has requested a Class B and a Class H liquor license for the establishment, and they will be applying for a video gaming license as well, if approved."

FieldHouse 219, which is currently located at the site, will be open for its last day of business 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Additionally, there will be a liquidation sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 18 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19. All sales will be cash only and must be paid on-site.