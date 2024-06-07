Restaurant pavilion may be coming to Carteret waterfront. Here's what we know

CARTERET – The borough is set to receive bids later this month for the construction of a three-season waterfront restaurant pavilion.

Plans call for a 70-by-46-foot, 3,220-square-foot steel and wood pavilion that will operate from the spring to the fall, as well as a 6-by-25-foot access gangway on Veteran's Pier in Waterfront Park, according to Mayor Daniel J. Reiman, who added the pavilion will be connected to Veteran's Pier.

A pre-bid conference for the project was held earlier this week at Carteret Waterfront Park along the Arthur Kill and bids for the project must be received by the borough on June 25, according to the RFP .

“Great things continue to happen for our wonderful waterfront increasing its appeal as a destination for residents and visitors,” Reiman said. “The pavilion will be a welcomed addition to the many popular waterfront events the borough frequently presents, including our Independence Day Festival, Latin Fest, and weekly summer concert series.”

Carteret is scheduled to receive bids later this month for a seasonal restaurant pavilion at Waterfront Park.

The state Department of Environmental Protection recently approved a Water Framework Directive In-Water Permit and a Water Quality Certificate which authorizes construction of the restaurant pavilion.

This is the second time the borough has gone out to bid on the project, according to Bob Makin, borough public information officer and director of community and economic development. Makin said the borough has a $1.5 million grant from the county but doesn't know how much the project will cost.

Coinciding with the pavilion is a 25-foot cooking trailer built by Maryland-based Mobile Kitchens USA. The mobile kitchen will be based in Waterfront Park near the gazebo.

Waterfront Park also includes recreational features such as a marina, a mini golf course, a putting green, a volleyball court, exercise trail, and a bocce court.

Rendering of the proposed interior of the restaurant pavilion planned at Carteret's Waterfront Park.

Currently under construction is an expansion of the northern and southern pier along the waterfront and future plans include a movie studio and hotel with rooftop amenities, restaurants and retail adjacent to the Carteret Intermodal Transportation Building that also will feature rooftop amenities, restaurants and retail, as well as office space, a bar lounge and ferry service to New York City.

According to Reiman, more 100 years ago Carteret’s waterfront was residential and public, but in the 1890s, chemical companies acquired the properties, took down the colonial mansions along the waterfront and created a “chemical coastline.”

During his 21-year tenure, the Reiman administration has been taking back these properties.

“We’ve gone after DuPont Chemical, U.S. Metals,” Reiman said. “We’ve sued and won natural resource damages cases against all of these polluters requiring that they provide public space, open space, access to the waterfront. Taking back these properties, requiring them to clean up the properties, to pay civil penalties to the borough that we’re using to provide these public amenities.”

