Restaurant owner teases Ta Co. opening date in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new Mexican restaurant is set to open up this summer downtown in the Capital City.

KSNT 27 News spoke with Seth Wagoner, CEO/CFO of AIM Strategies, LLC, about the expected opening of the three-story building housing Ta Co.’s downtown location. He says the restaurant doesn’t have a hard opening date set yet but he expects it to open by July this year.

“People want to go to good, local places,” Wagoner said. “I mean, you can go to chains and where and I think it’s those unique, local places that carve out those experiences. That’s what we want to provide.”

The building will have three areas people can reach with an elevator with the restaurant housed on the first floor, a private event space on the second and a rooftop bar on the third. Customers can expect an expanded menu from the one offered at Ta Co.’s current location at West Ridge Mall along with new alcoholic options.





Topeka’s City Council approved demolition of the previous building at 735 S. Kansas Avenue so Ta Co. could be built in its place two years ago. Demolition of the old structure was completed in December 2022.

AIM Strategies, LLC is owned by Cody Foster, one of the founders of Advisors Excel. The group manages other properties in the downtown area such as The Pennant, the Cyrus Hotel and Iron Rail Brewing. You can learn more about AIM by clicking here.

