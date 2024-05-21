Are you a restaurant owner in Petersburg? You can now apply to accept SNAP!

Calling all restaurant owners!

Approved restaurant owners in Petersburg can now accept SNAP meal purchases through the Virginia Restaurant Meals Program (VRMP).

In partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture, the Virginia Department of Social Services is making it easier for qualifying SNAP households to have greater access to hot, freshy prepared meals in Virginia. They're looking for restaurants in Petersburg to join the program and help feed their community.

Benefits of Joining the VRMP

Marketing Opportunities: The Virginia Department of Social Services will promote your restaurant, raising your visibility and attracting more customers.

New Revenue Stream: Open a new source of income for your business.

Community Engagement: Show your commitment to your neighbors in Petersburg by helping those struggling with food insecurity. Become a neighborhood favorite and foster goodwill in your community.

Learn more at the Vendor Fair on Wednesday

Want to learn more? There will be a vendor fair for restaurant owners to learn about the Virginia Restaurant Meals Program on Wednesday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Petersburg Public Library.

Interested restaurant owners can also learn more about the program and find application materials at dss.virginia.gov/VRMP. Once approved, restaurant owners will be given signage for their restaurant indicating that it is a designated VRMP participant.

If you can't make it on Wednesday, there will also be an additional vendor fair in June (date/time to be announced.)

Questions? Please reach out to Taineisha Crute at (804) 726-7400 or VRMP@dss.virginia.gov.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Restaurant owners in Petersburg can now apply to accept SNAP.