New restaurant opens in west Belleville, offers hot meals, desserts and groceries

In case you missed it, a new restaurant is open on the west end of Belleville.

Open since Monday, March 4, Pop’s Fish & Chicken Market is located at 4421 W. Main St., the former site of Swansea Family Restaurant.

Planning to open a business for some time, owner Ameena Almasri leased the property around five years ago but wasn’t quite sure what to do with it.

He decided to open a Pop’s Market, something Almasri is already familiar with. Her family owns another Pop’s location in St. Louis.

When asked why, after all that time, she didn’t buy the building instead, she replied, “It’s a lot of maintenance if you want to own.”

Pop’s Fish & Chicken Market, 4421 W. Main St. in Belleville

In addition to Pop’s, the Belleville resident also owns The Sweet Creamery, a new pastry and ice cream shop, located at 6500 W. Main St., Suite 337.

While The Sweet Creamery can satisfy the need for something sweet, Pop’s provides more savory meals.

On the menu

Here are the offerings at Pop’s:

Fried chicken: wings (with/without bones), sauce options are honey glazed, bbq, buffalo, teriyaki, hot sauce, garlic parmesan and cajun sweet; legs and thighs; nuggets, tenders and wings for the kids; dinners come with fries and soda;

Fish: Choose from tilapia, catfish, whole jack and ocean perch, shrimp, combos and family fish meals available;

Hot Specials: T-bone steak with baked potato, sour cream, butter, Texas toast; rib-eye steak with baked potato, sour cream, butter, Texas toast; loaded potato, topped with choice of chicken or steak, butter, sour cream; nachos, topped with choice of beef or chicken; butterfly chicken, two pieces with baked potato or fries, Texas toast and drink; quesadilla;

Sandwiches: Philly cheesesteaks, gyro, shrimp sandwich, fish sandwich, cheeseburger, grilled chicken sandwich;

Sides: fries, cheese fries, fried cauliflower, onion rings, fried okra, side salad, jalapeño poppers, fried mushrooms, corn nuggets;

Also available are salads and desserts.

Desserts are Almasri’s specialty. The best-selling item at Pop’s is her banana pudding cheesecake.

Slices of banana pudding cheesecake are popular at Pop’s Fish & Chicken Market in Belleville.

The market side of the business offers chips, ramen noodles, cereals and oatmeal, pasta and rice, condiments, candy, soda, baking goods, canned soups, beans, vegetables and fish, applesauce, pickles, sauces and other grab-and-go goods.

About Pop’s Market & Store

Pop’s Market is located at 4421 W. Main St. in Belleville. Hours are 10 a.m. to midnight (with drive-thru) Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

To place an order or for more info, call 618-744-7002.