Is a new restaurant opening in Myrtle Beach, SC? Here’s what we know

Construction is ongoing on a property near downtown Myrtle Beach for a new restaurant.

The site is across North Kings Highway from Fiesta Mexicana, which is located at 410 70th Ave North.

Eagles Beachwear and Swimwear of Myrtle Beach Inc. owns the property, according to Horry County Land Records. The company is owned by Sam Lauren, according to South Carolina Business Filing.

Lauren founded Eagles Beachwear and owns the Soho Steak & Seafood restaurant chain, a hibachi-style restaurant that also serves sushi, The Sun News reported in October 2023. Lauren also owns Clearwater Oyster Bar & Grill and Toasty.

Lauren confirmed the construction was on a new restaurant but did not say if it was a Soho, Toasty or Clearwater Oyster Bar & Grill. Operations Manager at Soho Steak & Seafood, John Maloney, couldn’t be reached for comment before publication. The Soho brand is expanding across the Grand Strand.

Soho Steak & Seafood opened a new North Myrtle Beach location in 2023 and will anchor a new Carolina Forest shopping space currently under construction, The Sun News reported in October 2023. Lauren said Soho Town Center will cost around $7-8 million and should open during the 2024 summer.