Restaurant opened this Kansas City location right before COVID. It’s closing Sunday

Mission Taco Joint is closing its South Plaza location at 5060 Main St.

The last day of service will be Sunday, June 23.

“We opened that location right before COVID and struggled to get it going afterward,” said co-owner Adam Tilford. “Coupled with a depressed dining economy and higher cost of goods and labor, it simply isn’t viable to continue operations.”

The other two Mission Taco Joints in the area — in the East Crossroads at 409 E. 18th St, and in Leawood’s Park Place at 11563 Ash St. — will remain open, Tilford said. South Plaza staff were offered positions at those restaurants, Tilford added.

Tilford and his brother Jason founded Mission Taco Joint in 2013 in St. Louis, serving West Coast-inflected street tacos and other Mexican fare. The chain now has six locations in that city.

They opened their first Kansas City location in the East Crossroads in 2017, followed by the South Plaza in 2019. They expanded to Johnson County last year.