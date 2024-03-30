Restaurant inspections: Scores for Pic N Save, Delightful Nutrition, more

The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/foodinspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

Catholic Charities Interfaith Hunger Project, 1900 N. Spring St.

Godfather Pizza, 14701 W. I-40.

M&B Leathers, 4518 S. Georgia St.

Tacos Kalifos, 1602 S. Grand St.

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a follow-up inspection:

Best Western Santa Fe, 4500 E. I-40.

Brookdale Senior Living, 7407 Wallace Blvd.

El Manantial, 3823 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Family Dollar Store #25045, 2500 S.W. 10th Ave.

Family Dollar Store #33780, 1300 S. FM 2381.

Home Plate Diner, 5600 Bell.

Lake Tanglewood Harbor Point, 1000 Tanglewood Drive.

Venetian Nail & Hair Salon, 4000 S.W. 58th Ave.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(A/95) Big Lots #1484, 3415 Bell St. Several heavily dented cans on shelves for sale. COS. Food handler certificates needed; dried spilled drinks on shelves Correct by 04/25.

(A/97) Bishop Defalco Retreat Center, 2100 N. Spring St. Several TCS (temperature/time controlled for safety) items in the walk-in cooler without date marks. COS. Damaged ceiling tile in dry storage area. Correct by 06/23.

(B/85) Delightful Nutrition, 3009 E. Amarillo Blvd. Space 200. No sanitizer prepared (repeat violation); allergy warning sign must be posted; muffins and icing containers not labeled; employee items must be stored in a designated area. COS. No Certified Food Manager on site; employee did not have food handler certificate; thermometer missing in cooler; splash guard needed at hand sink next to food prep area. Correct by 04/05.

(B/88) Edes Custom Meats Market, 6103 Hillside Road, Suite 400. Bacon stored on top of peppers in walk-in cooler; sanitizer buckets tested too weak; ice dumped in hand sink; no paper towels at hand sink in prep area where meat is cut; no tags or record keeping method for shell stock; unlabeled spray bottle of oil in prep area. COS. No Certified Food Manager on site; dirty cooling fans in walk-in cooler. Correct by 04/04.

(A/90) Fazolis, 2512 S. Soncy Rd. Cooked noodles at improper temperature; strawberries in front server at improper temperature; mold and syrup build-up on soda machine nozzles in consumer area; bread tongs stored on dirty, greasy area under hot holding unit. COS. Employee personal items must be stored in a designated area; food items in front cooler not covered; dust on walls and other items in kitchen; bottom of front cooler needs cleaning; intake and exhaust air ducts must be cleaned and filters changed. Correct by 09/24.

(A/92) Four Points Bar and Grill, 1911 E. Interstate 40. Opened barbeque sauce requiring refrigeration at room temperature at buffet; plate of cut watermelon on ice at buffet line at improper temperature. COS. Food allergy notice must be posted in breakfast area; consumer advisory reminding guests to use clean tableware upon each return to the buffet must be posted; chlorine and quaternary test strips needed for sanitizer (repeat violation); most recent invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided. Correct by 04/03. Food handler certification needed; Certified Food Manager certificate must be posted and CFM must be on site when kitchen is operating. Correct by 04/22. Hand washing sign needed at bar hand sink. Correct by 06/20.

(A/97) Horace Mann Middle School, 610 N. Buchanan St. Two in-use thermometers out of calibration. COS. Light cover or shatter-proof bulbs needed in ceiling light in mop/broom room. Correct by 08/20.

(A/96) Loves Travel Stop #250, 14701 W. I-40. Sanitizer tested at improper concentration (repeat violation). COS. Heavy accumulation of dirt/dust on walk-in cooler fans in prep room. Correct by 06/24.

(B/89) Marias Cocina Mexicana, 1316 S.E. 10th Ave. Raw sausage and raw bacon in container touching ready-to-eat deli meat; no sanitizer prepared; Tripe thawing improperly. COS. No Certified Food Manager; food handler certification needed and certificates must be available on site; no thermometer available. Correct by 04/25.

(A/99) McDonald’s # 39820, 2694 S.W. 58TH Ave. Bag of frozen fries on floor. COS.

(A/97) Mesa Verde Elementary, 4011 Beaver Drive. No approved cleaning agent, dish detergent available for ware washing; discolored build- up on refrigerator door gaskets. COS.

(B/89) Palo Duro High School, 1400 N. Grant St. Cooked pizza and cooked hamburgers at improper temperature in red warning cabinet; personal drinks and food, including raw eggs, stored over ready-to-eat foods in walk-in cooler; sanitizer buckets need new labels; two thermometers used by cooks out of calibration. COS.

(A/93) Panda Express, 2416 S. Georgia St. Vegetables in cook line meat cooler at improper temperatures. COS. Certified Food Manager must be present during all hours of operation. Correct by 04/05.

(B/84) Pic N Save, 3301 E. Amarillo Blvd. Pickles requiring refrigeration after opening at room temperature. COS. Mold build-up on soda nozzles; pickle tongs stored in dirty old pickle container. Correct by 03/29. Food handler certification expired; food packaged in establishment (pistachios) must have proper labeling and nutritional information; no soap and paper towels at hand sink in front by drink dispenser; no paper towels at bathroom sink; mold inside ice machine; items no longer in use must be removed from back room and other areas; live nymph cockroach crawling on soda counter; rodent droppings in dry storage areas and cabinets; bathroom door must remain closed and be self-closing. Correct by 04/05.

(A/97) Sanborn Elementary, 200 S. Roberts St. Green sanitizer bucket must be labeled. COS.

(A/95) Subway, 14701 W. I-40. Sanitizer in three compartment sink and sanitizer buckets at improper concentration. COS. Shelves in walk-in cooler visibly soiled (repeat violation). Missing ceiling tiles above ovens and prep counter. Correct by 06/24.

(A/98) Tailwind Amarillo LLC, 10801 Airport Blvd. Food garnishes stored in single-use articles. COS.

(A/99) Tailwind Post-Security, 10801 Airport Blvd. Drink measure stored in stagnant water (repeat violation); knives and other utensils must be stored in easily cleanable location (repeat violation). COS.

(A/93) Tailwind Pre-Security, 10801 Airport Blvd. Spray bottles and buckets not labeled with the chemical name; Duct tape on espresso machine not smooth and easily cleanable; single-use articles used for storage of food; sponges may not be used in contact with cleaned and sanitized or in-use food contact surfaces; build-up and spills on wall of walk-in cooler. COS. Walk-in cooler floor heavily rusted and no longer smooth and easily cleanable (repeat violation). Correct by 06/24.

(A/93) Texas Premier Childcare of Amarillo, 3723 S.W. 58th Ave. No sanitizer prepared; quaternary sanitizer at three-compartment sink tests too weak; employee drinks/personal items must be stored in a designated area. COS. New sanitizer test strips needed; debris accumulating in trays storing clean wares and bottoms of cabinets storing clean bowls/pans (repeat violation) Correct by 04/02.

(A/92) Whittier Elementary, 2004 N. Marrs St. Sanitizer buckets must be labeled. COS. Certified Food Manager certificate expired; thermometer out of calibration. Correct by 04/05. Leaks on condensate lines in freezer and bread walk-in cooler. Correct by 06/24.

(A/95) Will Rogers Elementary, 920 N. Mirror St. Green sanitizer buckets must be labeled. COS. Ice build-up under drain lines of walk-in freezer (repeat violation); covered or shatter-proof light bulbs needed in mop room. Correct by 06/23.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo Food Establishment Inspection Report for March 31, 2024